1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday morning.

Virginia State Police were called to a crash involving a Toyota Avalon, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound at mile marker 54 near Temple Avenue just before 9 a.m.

VSP says one person has died, and they are currently working to notify the next of kin.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes causing heavy delays.

