1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

A crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights shut down all northbound lanes on Monday morning.
A crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights shut down all northbound lanes on Monday morning.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday morning.

Virginia State Police were called to a crash involving a Toyota Avalon, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound at mile marker 54 near Temple Avenue just before 9 a.m.

VSP says one person has died, and they are currently working to notify the next of kin.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes causing heavy delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

