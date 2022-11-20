Virginia State Police investigate possible suicide in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating a possible suicide after a man was found dead beneath a bridge.

Virginia State police were called to the Varina Enon bridge due to reports of a man jumping over the bridge.

Water rescue efforts were made and a man identified as 59-year-old Ricky Orlando Washington was discovered dead beneath the bridge.

Police are actively investigating and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to call (804)-609-5856.

