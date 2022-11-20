Virginia State Police investigate possible suicide in Henrico
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating a possible suicide after a man was found dead beneath a bridge.
Virginia State police were called to the Varina Enon bridge due to reports of a man jumping over the bridge.
Water rescue efforts were made and a man identified as 59-year-old Ricky Orlando Washington was discovered dead beneath the bridge.
Police are actively investigating and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to call (804)-609-5856.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.