Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia ABC to discount top selling products on Black Friday

Customers are encouraged to visit Virginia ABC’s website to determine the availability of...
Customers are encouraged to visit Virginia ABC’s website to determine the availability of products
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC will be discounting top-selling products starting Friday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 28.

Customers will be able to save up to 20% on popular brands in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online.

A purchase limit of 3 bottles per customer will apply during the sale.

To view a list of the available discounted products click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Tears of disbelief and sorrow overwhelmed families who lived just doors down from where it all...
Community heartbroken after mother, 3 children found dead inside Chesterfield home
Camera captures a woman in the act of stealing personal items from a Senior Living Community
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on...
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

Latest News

Tickets holders are welcome to attend any night the show is open for the 2022 season.
Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day
uva jpj memorial
Thousands gather to remember UVA shooting victims
UVA Memorial Run
Memorial 3 mile run honors UVA shooting victims
WDBJ7 photo
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22