Virginia ABC to discount top selling products on Black Friday
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC will be discounting top-selling products starting Friday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 28.
Customers will be able to save up to 20% on popular brands in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online.
A purchase limit of 3 bottles per customer will apply during the sale.
To view a list of the available discounted products click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.