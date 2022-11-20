Virginia ABC to discount top selling products on Black Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC will be discounting top-selling products starting Friday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 28.

Customers will be able to save up to 20% on popular brands in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online.

A purchase limit of 3 bottles per customer will apply during the sale.

To view a list of the available discounted products click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.