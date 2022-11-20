Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thousands gather at JPJ Arena to honor the three victims

The three young men are being remembered for their contagious smiles andpositive energy.
uva jpj memorial
uva jpj memorial(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people gathered at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the three victims Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry who tragically lost their lives last Sunday in a shooting.

“It was a shocking event that reverberated our grounds and around the world,” UVA President Jim Ryan said.

Through music, laughter, prayers, and tears, a mourning community of students, staff, the victims’ families, and others, came together to share fond memories and the impact these three young men had on and off the field.

Musical performances were given by Grammy-Award winning gospel singer Cece Winans and MLK Community Choir.

Teammates gave poetry readings and led the arena in prayers.

UVA Memorial outside of John Paul Jones Arena honoring the three victims.
UVA Memorial outside of John Paul Jones Arena honoring the three victims.(WWBT)

UVA Football Head Coach Tony Elliott says today’s tragedy will turn into tomorrow’s triumph.

“Amidst the pain, suffering. there is hope. The numbers 3,7 and 10, carry great significance for us going forward. The tragedy happened after the tenth game of the season, at the time we were 3-7. Weeping is going to last for the night, but great joy is coming in the morning,” Elliott said.

The three young men are being remembered for their contagious smiles, positive energy, and optimistic outlook on life.

“I know that they would want us to keep going, to push forward, and cherish and love each and every memory we have of them,” Teammate Elijah Gaines said.

As the community shares deep remorse, they will begin moving forward in healing this inflicted wound.

“To families, we love your sons. We love your sons, and we will make sure their legacy never fades at the University of Virginia,” UVA Athletic Director Dr. Carla Williams said.

Saturday would have been the UVA Cavaliers last home game against Coastal Carolina.

School officials have not yet announced if they will play Virginia Tech in their last game of the season this upcoming Saturday in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Tears of disbelief and sorrow overwhelmed families who lived just doors down from where it all...
Community heartbroken after mother, 3 children found dead inside Chesterfield home
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on...
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
Virginia State Police took over the investigation into Sunday’s shooting at UVA on Thursday.
VSP finds 2 other guns at UVA shooting suspect’s home in Charlottesville

Latest News

UVA Memorial Run
Memorial 3 mile run honors UVA shooting victims
Camera captures a woman in the act of stealing personal items from a Senior Living Community
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home
Camera captures a woman in the act of stealing personal items from a Senior Living Community
Police search for thief caught on camera robbing retirement home
The event will be streamed on UVA's website starting at 3:30 p.m.
Watch Live: UVA’s memorial service for shooting victims