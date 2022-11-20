Thousands gather at JPJ Arena to honor the three victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people gathered at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the three victims Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry who tragically lost their lives last Sunday in a shooting.

“It was a shocking event that reverberated our grounds and around the world,” UVA President Jim Ryan said.

Through music, laughter, prayers, and tears, a mourning community of students, staff, the victims’ families, and others, came together to share fond memories and the impact these three young men had on and off the field.

Musical performances were given by Grammy-Award winning gospel singer Cece Winans and MLK Community Choir.

Teammates gave poetry readings and led the arena in prayers.

UVA Memorial outside of John Paul Jones Arena honoring the three victims. (WWBT)

UVA Football Head Coach Tony Elliott says today’s tragedy will turn into tomorrow’s triumph.

“Amidst the pain, suffering. there is hope. The numbers 3,7 and 10, carry great significance for us going forward. The tragedy happened after the tenth game of the season, at the time we were 3-7. Weeping is going to last for the night, but great joy is coming in the morning,” Elliott said.

The three young men are being remembered for their contagious smiles, positive energy, and optimistic outlook on life.

“I know that they would want us to keep going, to push forward, and cherish and love each and every memory we have of them,” Teammate Elijah Gaines said.

As the community shares deep remorse, they will begin moving forward in healing this inflicted wound.

“To families, we love your sons. We love your sons, and we will make sure their legacy never fades at the University of Virginia,” UVA Athletic Director Dr. Carla Williams said.

Saturday would have been the UVA Cavaliers last home game against Coastal Carolina.

School officials have not yet announced if they will play Virginia Tech in their last game of the season this upcoming Saturday in Blacksburg.

