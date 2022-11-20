Sunday Forecast: Cold and breezy
Temperatures rise and we remain dry for much of the upcoming week, rain possible Friday
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. The wind chill will make it feel like the 30s all day long.
Sunday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows near 20, highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with rain possible. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.
