Sunday Forecast: Cold and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be a frigid day with temperatures almost 20 degrees below average for mid-November. The wind chill will make it feel like the 30s all day long.

Sunday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows near 20, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain possible. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.