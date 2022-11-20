Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day

Angel Tree
Tickets holders are welcome to attend any night the show is open for the 2022 season.
Tickets holders are welcome to attend any night the show is open for the 2022 season.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at the Richmond International Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7.

The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The show features more than 1 mile of holiday-themed displays and synced light performances.

Visitors are welcome to bundle up in their cars with a snack and some tunes to enjoy the holiday light show festivities.

Cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs are welcome to enter however buses limos trailers or trolleys are not permitted.

Guests are welcome to take pictures from their vehicles, for safety reasons guests are asked to remain in their vehicles during the entire show.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the entrance. Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows must be purchased in advance.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

