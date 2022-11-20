Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at the Richmond International Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7.

The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The show features more than 1 mile of holiday-themed displays and synced light performances.

Visitors are welcome to bundle up in their cars with a snack and some tunes to enjoy the holiday light show festivities.

Cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs are welcome to enter however buses limos trailers or trolleys are not permitted.

Guests are welcome to take pictures from their vehicles, for safety reasons guests are asked to remain in their vehicles during the entire show.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the entrance. Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows must be purchased in advance.

