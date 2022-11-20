Memorial 3 mile run honors UVA shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -Hundreds of people turned out for the memorial three mile run at UVA on Saturday.

The mood was one of strength and resilience. The run offered some levity after a very difficult week.

Hundreds of runners, alumni, kids, students all put their feet forward in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler. Three lives tragically cut short and leaving a community grieving.

”We all did go through what happened together we all went through you know the events of Sunday night together and still like the healing process you know I don’t know if we’ll ever call it finished call it complete but you know at least we’re continuing on that path together,” explained Mahdin Hossain who is a student at UVA.

The run gave people a chance to connect.

“I’m just glad everyone is able to have a place to come together after everything that’s happened,” stated UVA student Alex Goldman.

It was held alongside the University’s annual 4th Year 5K event which is always on the same day as the last home football game.

”This week when it came time to decide whether or not we wanted to continue with the race or even do it at all we realized that the biggest part of it has always been community for 31 years now so it seemed appropriate to like really focus in on that,” explained Hossain.

The run was one of the few times this week when students were finally able to see some hope through Sundays tragedy. Walking around on the grounds of UVA the presence of Sunday night is still unshakable. Many people paying their respects through tears and heartache.

“We sing for #1, #15, and #41. We sing for Lavel Davis Jr. for D’sean Perry, and Devin Chandler,” said one student.

People gathered in front of the memorial at Scott Stadium after the memorial 3 mile run in prayer and song finding every chance they can to come together.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.