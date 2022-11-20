Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

Angel Tree
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

