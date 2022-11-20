Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Flu rates high in Virginia

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu.

The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November.

“We are seeing a higher-than-average number of flu cases compared to this time and in years past,” ANA President Doctor Ernest Grant said.

Dr. Grant says flu cases are higher because the country is opening up.

“We’re traveling more, we are not doing the things that we were doing a couple of years ago, such as wearing a mask, washing our hands, cleaning or sanitizing surfaces,” he said.

Dr. Grant says with no vaccination, you can contract multiple illnesses at the same time.

“We’re trying to avoid what we’re labeling a twin-demic or a tri-endemic. The twin-demic referring to an increase in flu-related cases, as well as an increase in COVID cases,” he said. “Then, a tri-demic is in reference to the increased number of RSV cases that we’re seeing in young children now.”

This can affect anyone, but certain people are more susceptible.

“Older people with pre-existing conditions that, you know, maybe if I already have asthma or COPD, diet, cardiovascular disease, especially individuals aged 65 and older people who may have cancer, or a suppressed immune system, they’re going to be at an increased risk,” the doctor said.

His message to protect yourself and loved ones this flu season is to get vaccinated.

“You can do your part to help minimize the spread by getting a vaccine. Vaccinated not only with the flu vaccine, but also the COVID booster, as well,” Dr. Grant said.

For information about this year’s flu season and vaccinations, here is the link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a...
86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire
Richmond police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30...
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI