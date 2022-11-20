Angel Tree
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

