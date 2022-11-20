Angel Tree
1 person rescued from residential fire in Hanover

Crews responded to a residential fire in the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road
Crews responded to a residential fire in the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hanover, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person was rescued after being trapped in a residential fire in Hanover.

Hanover fire and EMS arrived at the 9300 block of Chamberlayne road to find a residence in flames leaving one person trapped.

Crews were able to successfully contain the fire and rescue the resident who was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

