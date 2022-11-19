Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

Colder and breezy Sunday with a warm up arriving for Thanksgiving
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking our next rain chance set to arrive Friday

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Tears of disbelief and sorrow overwhelmed families who lived just doors down from where it all...
Community heartbroken after mother, 3 children found dead inside Chesterfield home
Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on...
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
Virginia State Police took over the investigation into Sunday’s shooting at UVA on Thursday.
VSP finds 2 other guns at UVA shooting suspect’s home in Charlottesville

Latest News

Below-average temperatures will be with us through early next week.
Friday Evening Forecast: Winter-like weekend ahead
Forecast: Winter-like weekend ahead
Colder and breezy Sunday with a warm up arriving for Thanksgiving
Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool
Below average, winter-like temperatures will be with us through the weekend.
Thursday Forecast: Chilly, dry leading up to Thanksgiving