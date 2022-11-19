Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool
Colder and breezy Sunday with a warm up arriving for Thanksgiving
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking our next rain chance set to arrive Friday
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
