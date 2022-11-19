Overturned tractor trailer leads to lane closures on I-81

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A overturned tractor trailer has blocked all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 221 near Staunton.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 Virginia Department of Transportation was notified of a trailer hauling liquid cargo overturning at the overpass bridge for exit 221.

The roads and ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 have been closed for cleaning.

Due to freezing temperatures, roads will be salted before reopening to traffic.

VDOT is investigating damage to the I-64 / I-81 overpass bridge.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to no estimated time for lane reopening.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) is a bypass around Staunton and will be serving as a detour route.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or click here.

