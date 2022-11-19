Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time.

Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of fur that creates insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin.

The zoo welcomed Cinder earlier this year, with her celebrating her 4-month birthday on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval