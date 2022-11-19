Angel Tree
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On a day filled with plenty of emotion before either team took the field, the Hokies went on to defeat Liberty, 23-22.

The day’s thoughts belonged to solidarity with the UVA community after the November 13 shooting that left three football players dead and two others injured.

Families, friends, and fans gathering in fellowship before the big game. Numerous tailgates lined the campus of Liberty University, many displaying support for the Hoos.

Fans say this is a game they’ve anticipated for a long time.

“I’m hoping we have a little fire power today cause Liberty’s got a good team this year. We’re struggling but I’m cautiously optimistic,” said John Booth, Virginia Tech alum and fan.

“Liberty and Virginia Tech is actually becoming a big rivalry because Virginia Tech is no longer the powerhouse of the state. The Flames are baby, and we’re here to stay,” added Daniel Hinkley, Liberty University fan.

Jalen Holston rushed for three touchdowns and 99 yards to lead Virginia Tech to the victory.

Johnathan Bennett punched in one touchdown on the ground for Liberty.

