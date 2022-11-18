VSP finds 2 other guns at UVA shooting suspect’s home in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia State Police take over the investigation into Sunday’s shooting at UVA, police claim they found two other weapons at the Charlottesville residence of shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, search warrants showed Jones had a semi-automatic rifle and another handgun at Brice House, the dorm he was living in on campus.

Police also found ammunition and a binary trigger, which can be used to increase a weapon’s firing speed.

Both weapons have been turned over to the ATF as evidence.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner also reported on Thursday that all three students who were killed on Sunday died from a gunshot wound to the head.

This all comes as Attorney General Jason Miyares accepts the university’s request to appoint a special counsel to review university policies and make recommendations for improvements.

In other words, the attorney general’s office will focus on events that lead up to Sunday’s shooting.

The review comes after reports that Jones may have had a gun on campus in September and his conviction of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in Chesterfield in 2021.

“I think that focusing on prevention is vastly more important. This is a right step in both directions,” Steve Benjamin, NBC12′s legal analyst, said.

Benjamin believes when it comes to a tragedy of this magnitude, the attorney general’s office stepping in is a step in the right direction when it comes to prevention.

However, as to how those other weapons seized on UVA’s grounds will impact a trial, he said it’s too early to tell for now.

“The fact that the defendant possessed other firearms not involved in the shooting really permits no rational inference of guilt,” Benjamin said. “A person can possess firearms and not have a propensity for violence.”

