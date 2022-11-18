Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept. 28. Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of 'gross sabotage,' the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.(Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in what he called an act of “gross sabotage.”

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

Ljungqvist says evidence of explosives came from “several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive,” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
Richmond police find parents of boy found at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals
The implosion of FTX sends shock waves through the crypto industry.
Implosion of FTX stuns observers
Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside