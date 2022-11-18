Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank.

Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.

“To find the least intrusive way or method, but we know there’s a pain to progress and there’s a challenge when we want to improve structures like the Mayo Bridge,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

The bridge is listed in poor condition, and it’s deteriorating. It’s been standing since 1913 and is the oldest highway bridge across the James River.

After investigating the condition of the bridges, Richmond officials and VDOT determined the best option is to replace rather than repair them.

“I think the biggest thing is as we talk about maintaining roads and walkways and things of this nature, the Mayo Bridge is a large part of the Richmond landscape, and it’s very prominently used,” said Councilor Jones.

Richmond leaders say the replacement will look similar to the current one, just made with more modern materials and space.

In March, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now earmarked for the Mayo Bridge project, with the state covering the remaining balance.

“It’s important for the state to step in and help localities like Richmond. We are, we’re an old locality. We’re not new. We’re young like the counties, and so we have a lot of challenges from an infrastructure standpoint,” said Councilor Jones.

Before final approval, the city council will hold a public hearing on the money on Dec. 12.

