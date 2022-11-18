Angel Tree
Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Snoop Dogg is launching a new pet accessory line called Snoop Doggie Doggs.

The entertainer and entrepreneur said he is partnering with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc. for his latest business venture.

The pet accessories will reportedly pull inspiration from Snoop’s lifestyle and encourage pet owners to spoil their pets to live like royalty.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of tha Dogg himself,” Snoop Dogg shared.

The pet apparel line will include plush toys, bowls, leashes and more for dogs and cats.

According to a news release, Snoop Doggie Doggs caters to every pet personality with elevated and unique pieces that are designed to stand out.

Sizes for the apparel range from XS to XL as well as “big dog size.” The items cost between $14.99 to $99.99 and are available on the Snoop Doggie Doggs website and on Amazon.

“We are excited to share that Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available in Amazon’s store,” said Wendy Franks, director of Amazon Pets. “Pet lovers will enjoy shopping this playful collection ahead of the holidays.”

