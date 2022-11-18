News to Know for Nov. 18: UVA deadly shooting investigation; Department of Education history standards; Copper wire theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Friday!

State Police Lead UVA Shooting Investigation

As Virginia State Police take over the investigation into Sunday’s shooting at UVA, police claim they found two other weapons at the Charlottesville residence of shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Investigators say, two other weapons were discovered in a dorm room where Jones was living on campus.

This was uncovered on Monday, not long after the devastating mass shooting, but before Jones was apprehended. In Jones’ dorm, they found a semi-automatic rifle and another handgun, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Police also uncovered multiple magazines of ammo and a binary trigger. Both weapons have been turned over to the ATF as evidence.

UVA’s president has asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint a special counsel to review the school’s actions and policies surrounding the events leading up to Sunday’s shooting.

The external firm will present its findings to the public once that report is finalized.

Update on Mike Hollins

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university. (WAFB)

According to his family, Mike Hollins was shot while trying to save the other students.

They say, mike actually ran off the bus, but ran back because he just had to do something to help.

Now, Mike has taken his first steps after undergoing two surgeries.

His family says they’re not surprised Mike went back to the bus. They say that’s just who he is.

UVA Memorial Service Tomorrow

A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed.

Washington Commanders Facing Second Lawsuit from D.C. Attorney General

(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

This time, the team is accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.

A.G. Karl Racine claims as of March, the team had $200,000 in unreturned security deposits paid by season ticket holders.

Last week’s suit claims the team owner Dan Snyder and the NFL deceived fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture.

Board of Education Delays First Review of New History Standards

During a nearly eight-hour-long meeting yesterday, dozens of speakers urged the board to vote against the new history standards.

One by one, critics complained their stories were being erased. Among the criticism - is a reference to indigenous people as immigrants.

The board directed Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to revise the newest standards - which were finalized last month to include content from an earlier draft introduced in August.

A new draft is expected in January.

Copper Wire Theft Leads to Internet Outages

Neighbors in Charles City say thieves are making it impossible to make calls or go online.

That’s because thieves keep stealing the copper wires that run along the road.

One resident, LeeAnn Evans says whenever Verizon fixes the issues, the thieves come back to cut the cables again to strip the copper out.

She says it was last fixed Tuesday, Nov. 15, but she says it happened on at least three occasions over the past month.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of the issue.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Sunny & Chilly End to the Workweek

Below-average, winter-like temperatures will be with us through early next week.

Today, lows will be in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

