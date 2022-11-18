Angel Tree
Multiple homicide victims found in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police respond to a reported shooting in Chesterfield.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found multiple victims.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond's northside
