Multiple homicide victims found in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police respond to a reported shooting in Chesterfield.

🚨#CHESTERFIELD🚨: A homicide investigation is underway along Laurel Oak Road. Here’s what we know:



- Multiple victims found

- Not confirming how many until next of kin is notified

- No word on a suspect



Police are asking neighbors to check their Ring cameras. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/YpGUFXtecF — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 18, 2022

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found multiple victims.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

