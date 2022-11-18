Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening.
Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting.
Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
This incident is still under investigation.
