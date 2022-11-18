Here’s how you can help the families of UVA shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of Sunday night’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, several fundraisers have been started to help the victims’ families.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus as they returned from a field trip. Two other students were also injured in the shooting.

WATCH: UVA Head Football Coach shares memories of Davis Jr., Perry and Chandler:

Several fundraisers, verified by GoFundMe have been started to help Davis Jr., Chandler, and Perry’s families:

