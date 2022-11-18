Angel Tree
Henrico Schools to soon offer free tutoring service

Starting in December, middle school and high school students will be able to get free real-time...
Starting in December, middle school and high school students will be able to get free real-time homework help from tutors.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is working to help students who might be struggling with their homework.

Starting in December, middle school and high school students will be able to get free real-time homework help from tutors.

The school division will be working with the tutoring service “FEV Tutor” to provide one-on-one online support after school hours.

Students can book a session ahead of time or get instant on-demand help 24/7.

“Sometimes students need help right away, or regular support after hours, and not all families can afford a private tutor,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “This program is a creative, personalized way to support students and families on evenings and weekends, to bridge skill gaps and help foster academic growth.”'

The program is being funded by COVID relief funds.

