Henrico auto repair shop manager helps man living in his car

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Usually, taking your car into the shop is never fun and it usually comes with a hefty price tag but the service manager at one Henrico repair shop did everything he could to help a man in need.

Eric Tucker, manager of Wallace Automotive, did everything he could to help a man in need. Not just by trying to fix his car for a reasonable price, but also by giving him a safe place to sleep while he was houseless.

It’s why Tucker was nominated for this week’s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment here:

