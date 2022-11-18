Angel Tree
Friday Forecast: Sunny and chilly, dry leading up to Thanksgiving

Below average, winter-like temperatures, will be with us through early next week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Returning to near-average temperatures by the middle of next week.

Friday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Forecast: Sunny and winter-like temperatures into the weekend!