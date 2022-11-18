Friday Forecast: Sunny and chilly, dry leading up to Thanksgiving
Below average, winter-like temperatures, will be with us through early next week
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Returning to near-average temperatures by the middle of next week.
Friday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.