‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed one woman and three children inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three children and one adult shot to death.

Officials have identified the victims as JoAnna M. Cottle,39, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, Kinsey M. Cottle, 4 and Jayson L. Cottle, 4. Police say JoAnna Cottle is the mother of the three children, and all four lived at the Laurel Oak Road Residence.

“In a situation like this that we have children that were involved, many of us are parents and that’s a difficult day for us,” said Major Mike Louth with the Chesterfield Police Department. “No way to minimize that one, so it’s tough for everyone involved.”

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants for Adams for four counts of first-degree murder in relation to this morning’s homicide. Adams was apprehended by ATF near agents at his residence in Maryland and remains in custody in that state.

“We were able to put him in the area around 4 a.m. right before the murders and like I said when we look at these and you don’t have a lot to go on, you’re going to look at who does this person know, who are their relationships with and then we push from there on an investigative standpoint,” said Chris Hensley with the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Candy Hirsh, who lives nearby, said her husband heard three loud bangs as he was preparing to go to work early Friday morning.

“My husband heard three bangs and thought somebody was breaking into cars or something,” she said. “He said that the neighborhood was blocked off.”

The road reopened shortly after 4 p.m., nearly 10 hours after investigators blocked off the street for their investigation.

