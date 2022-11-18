Angel Tree
Community heartbroken after mother, 3 children found dead inside Chesterfield home

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A community shattered after a mother and her three young children were found shot to death in Chesterfield Friday morning.

‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified

Tears of disbelief and sorrow overwhelmed families who lived just doors down from where it all took place.

“I’m so sorry that these babies are gone,” neighbor Nicole Rogers-Powell said.

She said she never knew of any trouble involving the family, which makes it even more disturbing.

“It’s sad. It’s really, really sad,” one neighbor said.

Chesterfield police found JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle, 4, shot to death inside their home on Laurel Oak Road.

Jonah Adams,35, was arrested hours later in Waldorf, Maryland, in connection with the shooting. Police report he is the father of both 4-year-olds, who neighbors say were twins.

“The kids ride bicycles. They come in the other neighborhood. They’re all happy. It’s just sad that this had to happen,” Candy Hirsh, who lived on the next street over, said.

She recalled last seeing the family on Halloween night.

“My granddaughter, like I said, she’s 2, went up to them and gave them a hug. It was just so precious. The mom was just sitting on the porch with them,” Hirsh said.

A family friend, who didn’t want to go on camera with NBC12, was visibly shaken by the loss.

She said JoAnna had just celebrated her 39th birthday in September.

“I’m so sorry. God knows I’m so sorry. I just wish that this world wasn’t as bad as it is,” Rogers-Powell said.

The usually quiet Treemont neighborhood was just in disbelief that something so tragic could happen so close to home.

“It’s scary. It [makes] you want to not live around here anymore, to be honest,” Zshakira Squire said.

“You have to have your kids and grandkids close to you at all times. Never take a day for granted,” Hirsh said.

Police are still working to find what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

