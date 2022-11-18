Angel Tree
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni.

As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.

This year’s honorees were:

  • Bill Bevins, 1969 Meadowbrook graduate, WTVR broadcaster
  • Tanya Gonzalez, 1994 Midlothian graduate, executive director of the Sacred Heart Center
  • James A. Jackson, 1961 GW Carver graduate, retired NASA Aerospace engineer
  • Nick Patel, 1987 L.C. Bird graduate, owner and president of Kalyan Hospitality
  • Javaid Siddiqi, 1995 Matoaca graduate, president and CEO of The Hunt Institute and former Virginia secretary of education
  • Katherine Williams, 1996 Thomas Dale graduate, assistant director of Capital Projects at Georgetown University

Click/tap here to learn more about the Bravo! Awards and to see a list of previous honorees.

