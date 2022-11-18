Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago digs at Trump, supports DeSantis for presidency

On Tuesday, the banner was seen flying over Fort Lauderdale, heading toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. (Source: Amy Schubert/POLITICALLY+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) – A banner supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump for the presidency is catching eyes in Florida.

On Tuesday, the banner was seen flying over Fort Lauderdale, heading toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The banner reads, “You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024!”

In another video posted to Twitter, the banner is seen flying over palm trees at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump announced another run for the White House on Tuesday night. If he were to win, Trump would become only the second president ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland from the late 1800s.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for the Republican presidential nomination, but he has not yet confirmed a campaign.

It’s unclear who is behind the banner’s creation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details

Latest News

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Officials say a faulty power strip started a fatal house fire that killed four children in Iowa.
Faulty power strip blamed in deadly fire that killed 4 children, investigators say
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds