3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed one woman and three children inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning.

🚨#CHESTERFIELD🚨: Major Mike Louth told us officers found four people shot and killed along Laurel Oak Road - including three children.



Identities and ages haven’t been released.



No details on a suspect - police are still canvassing the neighborhood. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/kHVYyUbXc6 — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 18, 2022

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three children and one adult shot to death.

Officials have identified the victims as JoAnna M. Cottle,39, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, Kinsey M. Cottle, 4 and Jayson L. Cottle, 4. Police say JoAnna Cottle is the mother of the three children, and all four lived at the Laurel Oak Road Residence.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants for Adams for four counts of first-degree murder in relation to this morning’s homicide. Adams was apprehended by ATF near agents at his residence in Maryland and remains in custody in that state.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

