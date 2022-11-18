3 children, 1 adult found shot to death in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning.

🚨#CHESTERFIELD🚨: Major Mike Louth told us officers found four people shot and killed along Laurel Oak Road - including three children.



Identities and ages haven’t been released.



No details on a suspect - police are still canvassing the neighborhood. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/kHVYyUbXc6 — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 18, 2022

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three children and one adult shot to death.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

