3 children, 1 adult found shot to death in Chesterfield home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three children and one adult shot to death.

Chesterfield Fire says the road will be closed until further notice, and police will increase patrols in the area.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

