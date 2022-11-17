Welcome Home! | Virginia National Guard soldiers reunited with families

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After spending several months overseas, dozens of Virginia National Guard Soldiers return home to their families just in time for the holidays.

8-year-old Daulton Brown hasn’t seen his dad since March.

“I’m very excited to see my dad,” he said.

Daulton Brown says it hasn’t been easy.

“Tough a little bit. I once cried at school,” Daulton Brown said.

It’s a reunion he, his siblings, his mom, and several other Virginian families have been waiting for.

“Just seeing him, hugging him, I miss him so much,” mother Kendall Brown said.

The Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters ended their mission at Task Force Saint Lo and the mission command headquarters for NATO Kosovo.

They’re among many troops who help keep Kosovo and those who live there safe.

“Sometimes I’m scared like something’s going to happen, and it feels weird when people ask me where my dad is and stuff. It just feels weird that he’s on the other side of the world,” Kayleigh Brown said.

Sergeant Anthony Brown has served with the Virginia National Guard for thirteen years.

“We’re so excited. It’s been a long ten months,” mother Kendall Brown said.

This trip is his first deployment.

“I’m glad we’re back. It’s been entirely way too long without them, and I’m just fortunate to be back,” Sargent Anthony Brown said. “We’re definitely going back to dinner and just getting into a normal routine.”

This is the seventh group to return home in the last two months.

In about three weeks, nearly 300 more soldiers will also return home to Virginia to be reunited with their families.

Over the last year, more than 2,000 VNG Soldiers and Airmen served on federal active duty overseas and provided mission command for multi-national forces in Kuwait, a security response force in the Horn of Africa, conducted peace support operations in Kosovo and supported a short-notice air superiority deployment in the United Arab Emirates.

Soldiers recently ended an air defense site security mission in Iraq and should be back in Virginia soon. It is the most VNG personnel deployed overseas since 2007.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.