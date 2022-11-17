Angel Tree
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds.

VSP released the following Thursday, November 17:

“At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies,”

VSP adds that it is working with UVA police, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Albemarle Co. Police Dept., Charlottesville Police Dept., the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Office of the Virginia Attorney General, FBI, and ATF.

This is a developing story.

