Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule

Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles.

The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people into electric vehicles while disregarding that mandate’s serious consequences.”

The rule, which is being finalized by the EPA, would impose more stringent vehicle emissions standards than the current framework for passenger cars and light trucks, which applies to model years 2023 through 2026. The new restrictions are intended to urge automakers to use clean technologies and incentivize the production of electric vehicles.

“This rule is a critical step to setting the U.S. on a path to a zero-emissions transportation future,” the EPA stated.

The states of Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina, all of which have Republican attorneys general, filed the initial suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the rule. Among their contentions are that the rule unreasonably advantages electric vehicles by assuming they contribute to zero-emission goals and creates a dependence on foreign countries for battery components.

