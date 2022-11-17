Angel Tree
VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm.

“We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said.

This year, the agency has improved communication plans with both Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“We have a traffic operations center - Virginia State Police and VDOT are basically located in the same building. We set up our command structure and we will all be in the same room,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said it has also cleared the way for more emergency crews.

“We have made our contracting mechanism more flexible this year so we can hire more contractors,” he said.

More hourly sign-on bonuses and higher rates are on the table for contractors but Chowdhury but since the change, VDOT has the Richmond area covered this winter.

Over the last few months crews have prepared 325,000 gallons of brine solution.

Salt and sand are also fully stock for the Richmond region.

“Our crews are ready and we will be ready when the first snowflake hits,” Chowdhury said.

VDOT also shared an early, but important reminder for drivers: stay home and off the roadways during a winter a storm.

