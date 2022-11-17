UVA shooting suspect purchased 2 guns from Colonial Heights store earlier this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the shooting at UVA bought two guns from their store earlier this year after previous failed attempts as early as 2021.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of shooting and killing three UVA football players and injuring two others on a bus Sunday evening.

In a statement, store owner Marlon Dance said Jones had purchased two firearms in 2022 from his story, including a 9mm pistol in July and a rifle in February.

No evidence from law enforcement yet confirms these were the weapons used in Sunday’s shooting.

Dance went on to say nothing noteworthy about these purchases but that Jones had failed to purchase weapons from the store in the past.

Once was on Dec. 31, 2018, because Jones was under 21, and then again in July of 2021, because of a failed background check.

Dance said these failed attempts were sent to Virginia State Police for investigation.

VSP said the failed background check was due to a pending felony charge Jones was facing, but it was later reduced to a misdemeanor in October of 2021.

Court documents reveal the charges were out of Petersburg and stem from a hit-and-run crash, where Jones failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Aug. 9, 2020.

“If you have a felony charge pending or you have a felony conviction, then under Virginia and federal law, you are prohibited from possessing a firearm,” NBC12 legal analyst, Steve Benjamin, said. “But if a pending felony charge is reduced to a misdemeanor, that prohibition no longer exists.”

Benjamin said those weapons purchased earlier this year seem to have been purchased legally.

While this, unfortunately, led to a tragedy, Benjamin said no other party could be held liable, including the store the weapons were sold from.

“Now, if the person is clearly ineligible because of a background check or because of their answers to a questionnaire to purchase a firearm, then sure, there’s a criminal liability,” Benjamin said. “But a shop is never liable for the consequences of a lawful sale of a person to a firearm.”

Virginia State Police say the only prohibition for firearms purchases in Virginia is purchasing more than one handgun within 30 days of purchase.

Individuals can attempt to purchase a handgun as often as they want, but as long as they have a pending felony charge or a felony conviction, the background check will deny the individual from being permitted to purchase the firearm.

State law does not prohibit a person from purchasing a firearm if they have a pending misdemeanor charge or a misdemeanor conviction.

Statement from Dances Sporting Goods Owner Marlon Dance. (Source; Dances Sporting Goods | Dances Sporting Goods)

