UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds.

UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Thursday, November 17.

“The University of Virginia community remains in a state of shock and mourning after three members of our community were killed and another two were seriously wounded on Nov. 13,” Ryan said. “The university’s leadership and the Board of Visitors agree that the best way forward is a rigorous external review conducted by a special counsel appointed by the Virginia Attorney General.”

UVA’s letter requests the appointment of a firm with expertise and resources to review the university’s actions before, during, and after the shooting.

“After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the university responded in the moment,” Clement said. “While many details of the review will involve protected student information or other confidential details, the university will provide as much information as we can through a summary report of the review’s findings and recommendations, once it is complete.”

UVA says if Miyares accepts its request, he will appoint an external firm to begin the review process.

