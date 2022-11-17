Angel Tree
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” was released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – If you were waiting to get tickets Friday to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you’re out of luck.

The public on-sale for the tour, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster announced Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ticketmaster has not yet announced a backup plan for the public on-sale.

Unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets led to major issues for Ticketmaster earlier this week.

While hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold during the pre-sale, many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours with thousands of people ahead of them in line. Ticketmaster’s website eventually crashed.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

