Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each morning will be cold and each afternoon chilly through early next week. We see a slight warm heading into Thanksgiving.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy at times and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow warming trend has Thanksgiving Day looking near average (60°) with a small chance for showers.

