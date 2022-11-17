Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly
Below average, winter-like temperatures, will be with us through the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each morning will be cold and each afternoon chilly through early next week. We see a slight warm heading into Thanksgiving.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy at times and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.
Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
FIRST ALERT: A slow warming trend has Thanksgiving Day looking near average (60°) with a small chance for showers.
