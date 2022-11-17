Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly

Below average, winter-like temperatures, will be with us through the weekend
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each morning will be cold and each afternoon chilly through early next week. We see a slight warm heading into Thanksgiving.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy at times and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow warming trend has Thanksgiving Day looking near average (60°) with a small chance for showers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
Richmond police find parents of boy found at apartment complex
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny and winter-like temperatures into the weekend!
Well below average temperatures takes hold into the start of next week.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and winter-like temperatures into the weekend!
Wednesday Forecast: Morning Clouds, then partly sunny
Wednesday Forecast: Morning Clouds, then partly sunny
Forecast: Drier Wednesday with cold temperatures into the weekend