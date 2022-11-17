Angel Tree
Skunk found dead inside kennel tests positive for rabies in Sussex

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex Animal Control at 434-246-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUSSEX, Va. (WWBT) - The Sussex Health Department and Animal Control is issuing a warning for residents after a skunk tested positive for rabies over the weekend.

According to the health department, a skunk was found dead inside a dog kennel on Beaver Dam Road in Waverly On Nov. 13. That skunk later tested positive for rabies.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Beaver Dam Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk,” said Crater District Health Department Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies.”

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex Animal Control at 434-246-1000.

