Report: Southside Speedway is unsafe, in need of significant repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A new report shows just how much work is needed to get the shuttered Southside Speedway in Chesterfield back up and running.

The county hired longtime Motorsports consultant Martyn Thake to analyze the current state of the facility off Genito Road.

Thake says the entire facility is unsafe and needs significant repairs. He adds that it would likely cost just as much to repair the current facility as it would to level it and build a new one.

County leaders will likely take this into consideration as they figure out how to move forward.

