News to Know for Nov. 17: UVA deadly shooting latest; 4-year-old found wandering alone; Schools closed due to illnesses

UVA President Announces Memorial Plans

The community still mourning the loss of three young, bright football players - Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, after they were tragically killed Sunday night.

In a video statement released last night, UVA President Jim Ryan announced a formal memorial service will take place this Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. That service will start at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed.

Meanwhile, Ryan says he is inviting an external review of the universities interactions with the suspect. Ryan says this process will likely take a while, but they will release new information as it comes in.

Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning during an arraignment.

The prosecutor told the judge that after the bus returned to UVA from a class field trip, a witness said that Jones opened fire on UVA football player Devin Chandler while he was sleeping on that bus.

Jones, was then accused of shooting four other students, as well - including three more football players.

When police arrived, Chandler and D’Sean Perry were found dead. Lavel Davis Jr. died at the hospital.

Two others who were shot managed to survive their wounds.

Jones is now facing three charges of second-degree murder, and two counts of malicious wounding.

Earlier this week, Jones’ younger brother and parents said that he was allegedly being hazed and physically bullied.

The first report of Jones potentially possessing a gun was made to UVA officials and was part of a larger hazing investigation, according to the university.

Parents of Wandering 4-year-old Found

Police say the child was only wearing underwear when he was found just after 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor on Elgin Terrace was the one who called police to report seeing the child. She says seeing the child wandering around was heartbreaking.

There’s currently no information on whether or not charges against the parents - will be filed.

King William County Public Schools Closed Today & Tomorrow

King William County Public Schools is closed today and tomorrow because of a surge in illnesses - which has led to a staffing shortage.

The school division says they have seen an increase in cases of flu, strep, and other viruses.

Extracurricular activities at King William High School will continue as scheduled.

The division says students enrolled in Virtual Virginia courses are expected to attend as normal.

How’s the Weather?

Today will be a sunny and chilly day with highs in the mid-40s.

