Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards

The Virginia Department of Education is located in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.
The Virginia Department of Education is located in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.(Scott Elmquist/ Style Weekly)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday.

Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing influential figures and events and voice concern about what they say is a lack of transparency regarding who authored the changes.

The standards will set Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, which are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. The Board of Education delayed its first review after Superintendent Jillian Balow requested additional time to correct errors, reorder guidance and allow additional experts to weigh in on the draft.

“Continued review and edits to the standards over the past several months have strengthened the content at each grade level,” wrote Balow in a Nov. 10 letter to the Board of Education. “The edits honor the work done previously by Virginians, and national and state experts.”

Balow also said in her letter that draft curriculum frameworks, which are guides for teachers, will be published later.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
Richmond police find parents of boy found at apartment complex
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history

Latest News

Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
The community is still mourning the loss of three UVA football players after they were...
News to Know for Nov. 17: UVA deadly shooting latest; 4-year-old found wandering alone; Schools closed due to illnesses
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and chilly