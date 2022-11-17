Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says

‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former BR athlete injured in UVA shooting recovering after second surgery
By Liz Koh
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say.

“He’s walking,” said Ebony Hollins-Allen through tears. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”

Hollins-Allen says it is no less than a miracle that her brother, Mike Hollins, is already on the road to recovery after grueling days in the hospital and two surgeries.

She sat down with a WAFB-TV crew in Charlottesville, Virginia for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 16. to speak about her brother’s resiliency and to thank community members in that city and in Baton Rouge, her brother’s hometown, who prayed he would heal quickly.

“When we told Michael that he had so much support he was taken aback,” said Hollins-Allen. “So many people are praying for my brother and for my family that it just seems like this burden isn’t as heavy as it should be.”

A spokesman for University Hospital said their patient was in fair condition Wednesday, Nov. 16. Family members identified the patient as Hollins. He’d been brought into the emergency room days earlier in critical condition.

“I didn’t know what kind of condition he was going to be in. And even seeing him like that, I didn’t want to see him like that. It broke my heart.” said Hollins-Allen. “It was breathtaking. I’ve seen him injured. He’s a football player. He’s played sports for a very long time. But I have never seen him in that type of condition.”

Hollins was among a group of students from the University of Virginia (UVA) returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman shot several people on a bus in a campus parking lot.

Hollins and one other student survived their injuries and were taken to the hospital.

That other student has since been sent home; information provided by University Hospital suggests.

UVA athletics leaders said the three other shooting victims all died. All three were student-athletes on the school’s football team along with Hollins.

“When we had to break the news [about the deaths of his teammates], he was devastated. As we all are. The whole nation is watching, and we’re all devastated,” said Hollins-Allen.

While doctors have not provided a timeline on when Hollins could leave the hospital, Hollins-Allen called her brother’s progress since Sunday remarkable and says she hopes it is an indication of what lies ahead.

“Everybody is amazed at how much and how fast he is progressing. And I believe it is because he is determined,” she said. “His progress in his recovery is so rapid at this point, that, you know, it could be soon, hopefully soon. But we’re going to be here as long as we need to, as long as his recovery takes. We’re going to be here.”

Read more by clicking the link below:

‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Mike Hollins

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a boy’s parents after a child was found walking...
Richmond police find parents of boy found at apartment complex
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
New details emerge about the suspect behind Sunday's shooting on UVA Grounds.
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history

Latest News

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5...
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
The Virginia Department of Education is located in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
The community is still mourning the loss of three UVA football players after they were...
News to Know for Nov. 17: UVA deadly shooting latest; 4-year-old found wandering alone; Schools closed due to illnesses