Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night

You should be able to see the meteor shower Thursday night into early Friday. (Credit: NASA, NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Get ready for quite a show.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night and Friday morning.

Astronomers say you also may be able to see it Friday night into Saturday morning.

The meteors are the size of tiny peas and sand-size bits of dust and debris crumbling off a comet as it swings by Earth. They are coming from the constellation Leo The Lion in the east.

Leonid is the fastest meteor shower, striking the Earth’s atmosphere at 158,000 miles per hour.

Some of the greatest meteor showers ever seen have been Leonids.

In recent years, they have been a full-fledged meteor storm and can be seen anywhere on Earth, except Antarctica.

