Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Former coach of UVA shooting victim speaks out: “He was like a son to me”

By Riley Wyant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UVA students went back to class today, but three desks will remain empty.

The grief for their classmates Lavel, Devin and D’Sean is still on full display.

Those closest to D’Sean Perry in his hometown of South Florida now are speaking out on the heartache for the first time.

“He was like a son to me,” his former high school coach Earl Sims said. “D’Sean was a beautiful flower in our garden at Gulliver and when he got transplanted to his next school we knew he was going to continue to grow, but God picked that flower.”

Coach Sims was Perry’s closest mentor saying that Wednesday was the first time he’s been able to return to work since Sunday’s shooting.

“The amount of devastation cannot be described because every moment is dedicated to just thinking about the inconceivable happening,” he said.

D’Sean’s parents are in Charlottesville now making plans to bring their son’s body back to Florida.

His father tweeted a picture of his locker at UVA today. His uniform, pads, and cleats were still hanging in the same spot, untouched.

Flowers have been placed in the spot where D’Sean once sat.

Several former teammates were on a Zoom call last night sharing memories of their friend.

“Some words from his fellow teammates: D’Sean loved people. He loved me. D’Sean helped people and showed us the way we should live our lives. Everyone on that call was grateful for his brotherhood,” Sims recounted.

The family’s lawyer, Michael Haggard, is known for representing victims of gun violence, including several families affected by the Parkland school shooting. For Haggard, this case is personal.

“This is different for me. I knew D’Sean Perry,” Haggard said. “I knew D’Sean for several years because my son played high school football with D’Sean and for Coach Sims at Gulliver Prep High School.”

“The first thing that everyone noticed about D’Sean Perry was his unbelievable smile,” he went on to say. “He was a gentle giant.”

As for the survivors, the 5th victim, Marlee Morgan, has been discharged from the hospital.

A family spokesperson for Mike Hollins says he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He is now awake and alert, and finally out of the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Court appearance of suspected UVA gunman reveals new details
The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
The tree is dressed in over 12,000 handmade decorations.
US Capitol Tree makes stop in Chesterfield
In 2018 and 2021, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to buy two firearms from Dances...
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history
Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims