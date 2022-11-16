Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WWBT) - New information has come to light during a Wednesday court hearing for the former UVA football player accused of killing three-student athletes and injuring two others.

Remembering Devin, Lavel and D’Sean: “They were so lovable and respectful”

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building. Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is now facing the following charges:

  • Three counts of second-degree murder
  • Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm

During the arraignment hearing, A witness told the court that during the shooting, Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Chandler and D’Sean Perry dead on the bus. Lavel Davis Jr. later died from his injuries at the hospital.

One of the surviving victims was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 15, and the other is in serious condition.

Just this past September, it was reported to UVA’s Threat Assessment Team that Jones - also a current student - may have been in possession of a gun.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon.

However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in Chesterfield County in February 2021. Jones was given 12 months suspended on that charge.

In August 2020, Jones was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage in Petersburg. He received two 12-month suspended sentences.

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

Accordingly, on Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee.

A status hearing for Jones has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. says his son moved in with him and his Grandmother in Petersburg...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Jeffery Brooks was originally charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI for the fatal...
18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

Latest News

Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team were killed in a...
UVA cancels Saturday football game
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
The suspect at the center of the deadly shooting that killed three student-athletes and injured...
News to Know for Nov. 16: UVA shooting suspect in court; Trump announces run for president; Rosie’s, Colonial Downs sold to Churchill Downs Inc.