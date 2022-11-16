Wednesday Forecast: Morning Clouds, then partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures rebound a little today, then it’s COLD and dry.

Today: Mostly cloudy start, then turning partly sunny by midday. Highs in the mid 50s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow warming trend has Thanksgiving looking near average with a rain chance Friday/Saturday

