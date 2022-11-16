UVA shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WWBT) - The former UVA football player accused of opening fire and killing three student-athletes, and injuring two others on a charter bus is set to face a judge Wednesday.

In addition to three counts of second-degree murder, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is now also charged with two counts of malicious wounding for the other victims shot on that bus who managed to survive - Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins.

Just this past September, it was reported to UVA’s Threat Assessment Team that jones - also a current student - may have been in possession of a gun.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon. However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021.

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

Accordingly, on Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee.

After a delay in paperwork pushing back his court appearance, Jones is expected to appear in Albemarle General District Court at 9 a.m.

Jones was taken from Henrico Jail to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Tuesday night.

